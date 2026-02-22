Human Chain Protest Highlights Urgent Call to Save Belapur Hill

A human chain protest took place on Sunday against alleged illegal constructions on Navi Mumbai's Belapur Hill. Organized by the 'Save Belapur Hills Forum' and 'NatConnect Foundation,' the protestors are urging for immediate governmental action to avert a disaster akin to the lethal 2023 Irshalwadi landslide in Raigad district.

Activists revealed that at least 30 unauthorised structures are encroaching on the landslide-prone hillsides. Using the RTI Act, they discovered these constructions occupy roughly 2.3 lakh sq ft of public land. Concerns have arisen over large-scale tree felling, destabilizing soil stability on the hills.

B N Kumar of NatConnect Foundation emphasized their concern for the safety of hill-top site visitors and the over 600 families living in the danger zone. Kapil Kulkarni highlighted that although promises of action date back to 2015, unauthorized structures have continued to proliferate.

(With inputs from agencies.)