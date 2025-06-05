The Mind Game Behind Virat Kohli's Retirement: Insights from Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell, a former Australian cricket captain, has weighed in on Virat Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket, attributing it to mental fatigue rather than a decline in skill.

In his ESPNcricinfo column, Chappell highlighted that the Indian cricket icon decided to step away after recognizing he could no longer maintain the mental clarity needed to excel at the highest level.

Chappell also suggested that as athletes age, returning to a youthful mindset often helps them rediscover their rhythm, emphasizing the importance of trust, intent, and simplicity in sports.