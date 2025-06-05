Left Menu

The Mind Game Behind Virat Kohli's Retirement: Insights from Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell attributes Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket to mental exhaustion rather than diminished skills. Chappell emphasizes that maintaining mental clarity is crucial for elite performance. Kohli's decision reflects how doubt impacts an athlete's instinct and decision-making. Chappell suggests older athletes return to simplicity and mental clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:35 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Greg Chappell, a former Australian cricket captain, has weighed in on Virat Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket, attributing it to mental fatigue rather than a decline in skill.

In his ESPNcricinfo column, Chappell highlighted that the Indian cricket icon decided to step away after recognizing he could no longer maintain the mental clarity needed to excel at the highest level.

Chappell also suggested that as athletes age, returning to a youthful mindset often helps them rediscover their rhythm, emphasizing the importance of trust, intent, and simplicity in sports.

