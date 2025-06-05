Harvey Weinstein Retrial: Jury Deliberations Begin Amidst Controversy
The jury in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault retrial started deliberations in Manhattan. Weinstein, accused of multiple assaults, faces severe penalties. Prosecutors depict him as a predator exploiting Hollywood for assaults, while the defense claims consensual encounters. This trial follows the overturning of his previous conviction.
The retrial of Harvey Weinstein, once a Hollywood powerhouse, reached a pivotal moment as jurors commenced deliberations in a Manhattan court. The judge instructed them to independently evaluate the credibility of the three accusers, whom the defense claims have fabricated their accounts against Weinstein.
Weinstein, 73, faces substantial prison time if convicted of the serious charges lodged against him, including counts of rape and criminal sexual acts. His defense attorney sought a mistrial due to a juror replacement, but this was dismissed by the judge.
This high-profile case is a significant chapter in the #MeToo movement, with Weinstein's previous conviction overturned, prompting this retrial. The proceedings have reignited discussions on power dynamics in Hollywood and justice for sexual assault victims.
