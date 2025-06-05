Harvey Weinstein Retrial: Jury Deliberations Begin Amidst Controversy

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein, once a Hollywood powerhouse, reached a pivotal moment as jurors commenced deliberations in a Manhattan court. The judge instructed them to independently evaluate the credibility of the three accusers, whom the defense claims have fabricated their accounts against Weinstein.

Weinstein, 73, faces substantial prison time if convicted of the serious charges lodged against him, including counts of rape and criminal sexual acts. His defense attorney sought a mistrial due to a juror replacement, but this was dismissed by the judge.

This high-profile case is a significant chapter in the #MeToo movement, with Weinstein's previous conviction overturned, prompting this retrial. The proceedings have reignited discussions on power dynamics in Hollywood and justice for sexual assault victims.