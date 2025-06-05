Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: Manhattan Jury Deliberates in Pivotal #MeToo Case

The retrial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, has moved into jury deliberations in Manhattan. The jurors are assessing the credibility of three women who accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein, who rose to fame as a Miramax co-founder, faces serious charges from incidents involving alleged assaults in 2002, 2006, and 2013. Despite denying any non-consensual acts, Weinstein could face up to 29 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Once a dominant force in the film industry, Weinstein's case is seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, encouraging victims to report sexual misconduct. His prior 2020 conviction was overturned, prompting this retrial. Weinstein remains a controversial and emblematic figure in discussions about power and abuse in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)