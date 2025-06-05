Revamping the Shaniwar Wada Experience: A New Era for Pune Tourism
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced enhancements to Shaniwar Wada's tourist experience, introducing an audio guide in Marathi, English, and Hindi. The historic site, linked to Pune's Peshwas and managed by the Archaeological Survey of India, attracts a million tourists annually. Future meetings will discuss additional preservation efforts.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has outlined plans to enhance the tourist experience at Shaniwar Wada, Pune, a historic site linked to the Peshwas. The announcement was made during the inauguration of an audio guide system aimed at enriching visitor engagement.
Shekhawat emphasized the historical importance of both Pune's Peshwai and Shaniwar Wada, a monument managed by the Archaeological Survey of India that draws over a million tourists each year. According to him, initiatives are underway to upgrade amenities, and the newly launched audio system, available in Marathi, English, and Hindi, is part of this effort.
Looking to the future, Shekhawat mentioned plans for discussions with MP Medha Kulkarni and historians to explore further strategies for preservation. These initiatives are part of a broader government effort to evaluate and enhance historical sites across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Banu Mushtaq Makes History with International Booker Prize Win
Haibargaon Railway Station: A Blend of History and Modernity
Trial Unveils Turbulent History Between Kid Cudi and Diddy
Scheffler's Birdie Barrage: A Chase for History at Colonial
Lebanese Tennis Ace Benjamin Hassan Makes French Open History