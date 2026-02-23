Two Arrested in Jharkhand History-Sheeter's Daylight Murder in Dehradun
Dehradun Police, with the STF, arrested two suspects linked to the daylight murder of history-sheeter Vikram Sharma. The accused allegedly provided support to the shooters. Authorities are investigating a gang war link and have intensified the search for remaining suspects, promising strict action against those involved.
In a significant breakthrough, the Dehradun Police, in collaboration with the Special Task Force (STF), apprehended two individuals on Monday allegedly involved in the ruthless murder of Jharkhand-based history-sheeter Vikram Sharma. The victim was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-riding attackers on February 13 near Silver City Mall, Dehradun, sparking a major security operation.
The pair arrested, identified as Akshar and Rajkumar, are accused of facilitating logistical support and financing the assailants. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Pramendra Dobhal disclosed that six suspects have been identified in the case, and a reward of Rs 25,000 is on offer for their capture. Police have intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining culprits.
Further investigations suggest that the murder might be linked to an ongoing gang war in Jharkhand, particularly around Ranchi. SSP Ajay Singh revealed that Vikram Sharma, who had a criminal history and operated a stone crusher business, was embroiled in numerous cases, underlining the potential gang-related motive behind his assassination.
