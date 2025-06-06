Stephen King and Jack Bender Reunite for Thrilling TV Adaptation 'The Institute'

In an exciting collaboration, renowned American writer Stephen King and director Jack Bender have unveiled their latest TV thriller, "The Institute," which premiered in London. The show, rooted in King's best-selling 2019 novel, marks another partnership after previous projects like "Mr Mercedes" and "Under the Dome."

"The Institute" centers on youthful characters banding together to challenge the adults' world. Notably, Bender not only directs but also holds an executive producer role alongside King and Ben Cavell, the screenwriter.

Joe Freeman, in his breakout role as Luke Ellis, stars alongside industry elites like Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Barnes. The creators plan to continue the series if viewer interest persists, hoping to explore more thrilling narratives and character arcs.