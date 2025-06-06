Netflix's Global Fan Event: A Live Entertainment Surge

Netflix is ramping up its live content offerings, now featuring the highly anticipated Tudum fan event. Among its live content lineup are major sports events such as the Tyson vs. Paul boxing match and National Football League games.

For the first time, Tudum was broadcast in a live format, a shift from past iterations that focused on in-person fan activations. 'This is the first time we've done the show in this way,' explained Shelly Gillyard, VP of Series Marketing for the U.S. and Canada, during an interview at the event.

Hosted by Sofia Carson, the event included appearances by over 100 Netflix stars and creators. It not only showcased global talent but also drew international attention, highlighting premiere date announcements for major series like 'Stranger Things.'

