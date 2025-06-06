Left Menu

Tom Felton's Magical Return: From Screen to Stage in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Tom Felton, famed for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, is set to make his Broadway debut in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. This marks the first time an original film cast member joins the play, with Felton expressing excitement about returning to the iconic role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:22 IST
Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Instagram/ @t22felton). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Felton, who gained fame as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, is making his Broadway debut in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. Felton takes over the role of the adult Draco Malfoy from Aaron Bartz, marking the first time a film cast member stars in the play.

Felton's return to the role he left 16 years ago is a significant milestone, as reported by People. He will portray Draco Malfoy at New York City's Lyric Theatre starting November 11, for a 19-week stint. Felton expressed his excitement, stating that stepping into the character's shoes again is a dream come true.

Footage revealed Felton in Draco's iconic platinum wig, bringing back childhood memories of his time in the franchise. He shared his anticipation with Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, calling it a full-circle moment in his career. The new play follows 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows', with Felton ready to engage the dedicated fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

