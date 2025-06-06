Tom Cruise Sets Record with Fiery Parachute Stunt in Latest Mission: Impossible Movie

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has secured a Guinness World Record for executing the most burning parachute jumps by an individual. He accomplished the astonishing feat 16 times during the production of his latest film, 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.'

This daring scene, which captivated audiences upon the film's release in June, features Cruise, a skilled skydiver, leaping from a helicopter with a parachute set ablaze. Each of the 16 jumps required Cruise to discard the burning parachute and land safely using a backup.

Guinness World Records' Editor-in-Chief, Craig Glenday, commended Cruise for his relentless pursuit of authenticity and dedication to pushing the limits of action cinema. Cruise's unparalleled achievements underline his status as Hollywood's most formidable action star and a major box-office draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)