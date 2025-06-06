Left Menu

Gukesh's Tenacity: A Double-Edged Sword on the Chessboard

D Gukesh's impressive resilience under pressure isn’t without criticism from mentor Viswanathan Anand, who worries about his defensive playstyle. Despite notable victories against top players like Magnus Carlsen, his approach raises concerns about relying too heavily on opponents' mistakes. Carlsen, still hailed as the best in classical chess, might soon step away, opening opportunities for new talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:32 IST
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Norway

In the high-stakes arena of international chess, D Gukesh's persistence through challenging matches has earned him admiration but also constructive criticism from his mentor, Viswanathan Anand. Anand, the former world champion, respects Gukesh's resilience in tough situations but urges caution against waiting for opponents' errors to seize victories.

Gukesh has managed to outmaneuver world-class players such as Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi in Norway Chess, sometimes against the odds. However, his style has drawn attention, with World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura expressing surprise at Gukesh's survival in losing situations. Anand acknowledges Gukesh's tenacity but advises focusing on more proactive strategies.

Meanwhile, Anand reflects on the legacy of Magnus Carlsen, whom he describes as the greatest classical chess player in history. As Carlsen hints at shifting focus to other chess formats, Anand remains optimistic about the emergence of new talents to fill the gap, despite the Norwegian grandmaster's dominance in classical play.

