Gukesh's Tenacity: A Double-Edged Sword on the Chessboard

In the high-stakes arena of international chess, D Gukesh's persistence through challenging matches has earned him admiration but also constructive criticism from his mentor, Viswanathan Anand. Anand, the former world champion, respects Gukesh's resilience in tough situations but urges caution against waiting for opponents' errors to seize victories.

Gukesh has managed to outmaneuver world-class players such as Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi in Norway Chess, sometimes against the odds. However, his style has drawn attention, with World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura expressing surprise at Gukesh's survival in losing situations. Anand acknowledges Gukesh's tenacity but advises focusing on more proactive strategies.

Meanwhile, Anand reflects on the legacy of Magnus Carlsen, whom he describes as the greatest classical chess player in history. As Carlsen hints at shifting focus to other chess formats, Anand remains optimistic about the emergence of new talents to fill the gap, despite the Norwegian grandmaster's dominance in classical play.

