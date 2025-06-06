Pro-Khalistan Slogans Echo at Akal Takht on Operation Bluestar Anniversary

In a display of solidarity for pro-Khalistan sentiments, radical Sikh groups raised slogans at the Akal Takht on Friday. The event coincided with a peaceful bandh in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, marking the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Dal Khalsa supporters displayed placards with images of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and waved Khalistani flags, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. Former MPs Simranjit Singh Mann and Dhian Singh Mand also joined the rally at the site.

Operation Bluestar, a controversial military operation carried out in 1984, sought to remove militants from the Golden Temple. The day featured honoring families of leaders killed during the operation, a gesture usually performed by the Akal Takht Jathedar, but this year executed by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami amid leadership disputes.

