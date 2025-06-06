Celebrating a Legacy: Acharya Sushil Kumarji Maharaj's Centenary as Environment Year

The centenary of H.H. Acharya Sushil Kumarji Maharaj, a profound advocate of peace and non-violence, will be commemorated as Environment Year. This celebration will be launched on June 15, 2025, in New Delhi by prominent figures including India's former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Acharya Shriji's disciples, Sadhvi Deeptiji and Sadhvi Lakshitaji, will also attend the event.

A legacy built over more than 50 years, Acharya Shriji is remembered for his contributions to promoting vegetarianism, inter-faith harmony, and self-realization. His efforts in founding numerous organizations exemplify his commitment to spirituality and social causes.

Acharya Shriji, a visionary ahead of his time, established Siddhachalam in the USA, conducted multiple world religious conferences, and addressed national and global issues. His teachings on universal brotherhood continue to influence and inspire. For his centenary, plans include planting a crore trees, furthering his commitment to environmental protection.

