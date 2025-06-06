Left Menu

Kaccha Lemmon Productions: Redefining Creativity in Mumbai's Cultural Landscape

Kaccha Lemmon Productions, founded by Anupama Prakash and Tushar Mehta, is a Mumbai-based creative studio known for its authentic and bold narratives. Through films, web series, and music, the studio challenges conventions and amplifies unheard voices. Upcoming projects include vibrant music albums and a comedic drama on Mumbai's chawl life.

In a city that thrives on innovation and artistry, Kaccha Lemmon Productions is making its mark by challenging conventions and amplifying unheard voices. Founded in 2025 by actress Anupama Prakash and Tushar Mehta, this Mumbai-based studio is not just another production house—it's a crucible for creativity and bold narratives.

The studio recently launched exciting projects, including the web series 'Band Baja Aafat' and a humorous film 'What's Up.' These narratives focus on the everyday extraordinariness of middle-class India, weaving together stories of ambition, identity, and resilience through compelling storylines and emotive performances.

With support from prominent music labels such as Desi Tadka Music and Warner Music, Kaccha Lemmon also ventures into festive music albums that capture the essence of Indian festivals. Their commitment to innovation is evident, whether through soulful tracks or high-energy music videos like 'Mirchi Billi,' all crafted to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

