Viola Davis Takes the Lead in Thrilling 'Ally Clark'
Viola Davis stars in the thriller 'Ally Clark', also producing it with Irwin Winkler. Directed by Phillip Noyce, the film follows Ally Clark's investigation into a corporate scandal after a friend's suspicious death. Davis' recent works include 'G20' and the upcoming 'Children of Blood and Bone'.
- Country:
- United States
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is set to take center stage in an upcoming thriller, 'Ally Clark'. Known for her powerhouse performances in films and TV shows like 'Fences' and 'How to Get Away with Murder', Davis will both star in and produce the film.
'Ally Clark', directed by Phillip Noyce, is a gripping narrative following Davis' character as she delves into the shady dealings of an international conglomerate after the mysterious death of a close friend. The project brings together a dynamic team, including producers Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler.
Apart from this thrilling venture, Davis recently featured in 'G20', directed by Patricia Riggen, and fans can look forward to her role in the film adaptation of 'Children of Blood and Bone', scheduled for release in January 2027.
- READ MORE ON:
- Viola Davis
- Ally Clark
- thriller
- Phillip Noyce
- Irwin Winkler
- actress
- film
- Hollywood
- production
- G20
ALSO READ
Blaze at Jindal Poly Films: Second Day of Firefighting Efforts in Nashik
Paul Mescal Debunks 'Brokeback' Comparisons for New Romance Film
Christian Petzold Named President of Viennale Film Festival
A24's Next Epic: Alex Garland to Direct 'Elden Ring' Film
Jimmy Kimmel Joins Star-Studded Lineup in New 'Smurfs' Film