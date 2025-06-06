Left Menu

Viola Davis Takes the Lead in Thrilling 'Ally Clark'

Viola Davis stars in the thriller 'Ally Clark', also producing it with Irwin Winkler. Directed by Phillip Noyce, the film follows Ally Clark's investigation into a corporate scandal after a friend's suspicious death. Davis' recent works include 'G20' and the upcoming 'Children of Blood and Bone'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:04 IST
Viola Davis Takes the Lead in Thrilling 'Ally Clark'
Viola Davis
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is set to take center stage in an upcoming thriller, 'Ally Clark'. Known for her powerhouse performances in films and TV shows like 'Fences' and 'How to Get Away with Murder', Davis will both star in and produce the film.

'Ally Clark', directed by Phillip Noyce, is a gripping narrative following Davis' character as she delves into the shady dealings of an international conglomerate after the mysterious death of a close friend. The project brings together a dynamic team, including producers Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler.

Apart from this thrilling venture, Davis recently featured in 'G20', directed by Patricia Riggen, and fans can look forward to her role in the film adaptation of 'Children of Blood and Bone', scheduled for release in January 2027.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025