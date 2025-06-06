Viola Davis Takes the Lead in Thrilling 'Ally Clark'

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is set to take center stage in an upcoming thriller, 'Ally Clark'. Known for her powerhouse performances in films and TV shows like 'Fences' and 'How to Get Away with Murder', Davis will both star in and produce the film.

'Ally Clark', directed by Phillip Noyce, is a gripping narrative following Davis' character as she delves into the shady dealings of an international conglomerate after the mysterious death of a close friend. The project brings together a dynamic team, including producers Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler.

Apart from this thrilling venture, Davis recently featured in 'G20', directed by Patricia Riggen, and fans can look forward to her role in the film adaptation of 'Children of Blood and Bone', scheduled for release in January 2027.