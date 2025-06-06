Left Menu

Ang Lee Takes on Immigrant Saga with 'Old Gold Mountain'

Acclaimed filmmaker Ang Lee will direct the film 'Old Gold Mountain', adapted from Pam Zhang's novel 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold'. The story follows immigrant siblings Lucy and Sam as they navigate a hostile landscape, seeking a place to bury their father while confronting family secrets and new futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:38 IST
Ang Lee Takes on Immigrant Saga with 'Old Gold Mountain'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Ang Lee, celebrated for films like 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 'Life of Pi', has signed on to direct 'Old Gold Mountain'.

The film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's acclaimed 2020 novel 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold', as reported by Deadline. Hansol Jung will handle the screenplay for this gripping narrative that follows Lucy and Sam, orphaned immigrant children, as they seek a final resting place for their father amidst the perilous setting of a Western mining town.

Amidst their journey, they confront family rivalries, secrets, and evolving future prospects. Meanwhile, Lee continues developing a separate project: a biopic on Bruce Lee, where his son Mason Lee is set to star.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025