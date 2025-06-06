Ang Lee Takes on Immigrant Saga with 'Old Gold Mountain'

Renowned filmmaker Ang Lee, celebrated for films like 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 'Life of Pi', has signed on to direct 'Old Gold Mountain'.

The film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's acclaimed 2020 novel 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold', as reported by Deadline. Hansol Jung will handle the screenplay for this gripping narrative that follows Lucy and Sam, orphaned immigrant children, as they seek a final resting place for their father amidst the perilous setting of a Western mining town.

Amidst their journey, they confront family rivalries, secrets, and evolving future prospects. Meanwhile, Lee continues developing a separate project: a biopic on Bruce Lee, where his son Mason Lee is set to star.

(With inputs from agencies.)