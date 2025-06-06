Ang Lee Brings Pam Zhang's Novel to Life with 'Old Gold Mountain'

Acclaimed director Ang Lee, renowned for films like ''Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'' and ''Life of Pi'', is set to direct a new project titled ''Old Gold Mountain''. The film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's debut novel ''How Much of These Hills Is Gold'', released in 2020. This gripping tale follows two orphaned children, Lucy and Sam, navigating the perils of a western mining town.

The siblings, children of immigrants, find themselves alone in a land that fails to acknowledge their place. Fleeing their threatening environment, they embark on a poignant journey to bury their father's corpse, aiming for liberation from their troubled past. Their journey reveals buffalo bones, tiger paw prints, desolate landscapes, as well as family secrets and sibling tensions.

The screenplay for the film will be crafted by Hansol Jung, known for her distinctive narrative style. Ang Lee, a two-time Oscar winner, continues his filmmaking prowess, concurrently developing a biopic on martial arts icon Bruce Lee, starring his son Mason Lee. Lee's most recent work, ''Gemini Man'', featured Will Smith and was released in 2019.