Left Menu

Ang Lee Brings Pam Zhang's Novel to Life with 'Old Gold Mountain'

Acclaimed director Ang Lee is set to bring 'Old Gold Mountain' to the big screen, an adaptation of Pam Zhang's novel. The film follows Lucy and Sam, orphaned children in a harsh mining town seeking to bury their father's corpse. Hansol Jung will write the script.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:03 IST
Ang Lee Brings Pam Zhang's Novel to Life with 'Old Gold Mountain'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed director Ang Lee, renowned for films like ''Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'' and ''Life of Pi'', is set to direct a new project titled ''Old Gold Mountain''. The film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's debut novel ''How Much of These Hills Is Gold'', released in 2020. This gripping tale follows two orphaned children, Lucy and Sam, navigating the perils of a western mining town.

The siblings, children of immigrants, find themselves alone in a land that fails to acknowledge their place. Fleeing their threatening environment, they embark on a poignant journey to bury their father's corpse, aiming for liberation from their troubled past. Their journey reveals buffalo bones, tiger paw prints, desolate landscapes, as well as family secrets and sibling tensions.

The screenplay for the film will be crafted by Hansol Jung, known for her distinctive narrative style. Ang Lee, a two-time Oscar winner, continues his filmmaking prowess, concurrently developing a biopic on martial arts icon Bruce Lee, starring his son Mason Lee. Lee's most recent work, ''Gemini Man'', featured Will Smith and was released in 2019.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025