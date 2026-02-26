Left Menu

India and Israel Strengthen Defense Ties and Trade Initiatives

India and Israel have agreed on enhancing defense collaboration, technology sharing, and pursuing a free trade agreement. This includes joint research and the admission of more Indian workers in Israel. Strategic foresight and peace plans in West Asia are also key focuses of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:04 IST
In a significant diplomatic stride, India and Israel have agreed to bolster collaboration in defense technologies and pursue a free trade agreement, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel.

Key agreements include cooperation in 'horizon scanning' to enhance India's strategic capabilities, covering joint research efforts, capacity building, and AI-driven tools. Additionally, Israel has agreed to increase the number of Indian workers in its manufacturing sector by 50,000 over the next five years.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's commitment to establishing peace in West Asia, highlighting the Gaza peace plan and the strategic deployment of U.S. naval forces near Iran. These developments signal a significant diplomatic alignment between India and Israel amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

