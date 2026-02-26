Kenyan Job Scam: From Promised Careers to Ukraine's Front Lines

A man, identified as Festus Omwamba, has been arrested in Kenya on charges of human trafficking, suspected of involving Kenyans in a deceptive scheme. The plot promised skilled work in Russia but resulted in individuals being sent to the front lines in Ukraine. Omwamba's arrest marks a significant development in efforts to dismantle this operation.

The Kenyan government reported that over 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, with 89 still on the front lines, many hospitalized or missing, and the death of at least one Kenyan confirmed. Intelligence suggests that rogue agencies, with the complicity of officials from both Kenya and Russia, orchestrated the scheme.

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi has denied issuing visas for fighting purposes. Kenya's Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, plans a diplomatic mission to Russia to address the issue and secure the release and repatriation of those affected. The case highlights the exploitation faced by recruits, like Reuben Nyaboga, who communicated with Omwamba before being sent under false pretenses.

