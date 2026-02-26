Punjab's Grand Hola Mohalla: Security and Logistics Prepared for Thousands
Punjab's police forces bolster security measures for the upcoming Hola Mohalla festival from March 2 to 4 at Anandpur Sahib. Comprehensive plans including drones, QR codes, and shuttle services have been implemented to facilitate a smooth experience for pilgrims attending the renowned Sikh event.
Punjab's law enforcement is pulling out all the stops to ensure smooth operations for the traditional Hola Mohalla festival scheduled at Sri Anandpur Sahib from March 2 to March 4. Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla presided over a meeting to review the security blueprint, emphasizing a seamless pilgrimage experience.
In close coordination with Deputy Inspector General of Police Nanak Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh, Shukla detailed an operational layout featuring 5,000 police personnel, six drones for aerial surveillance, and a central control room to monitor live drone feeds. The region has been divided into 12 sectors to better manage the expected crowds of devotees.
Spearheading novel initiatives, the administration has introduced a color-coded parking plan and QR-code based information systems to assist visitors. Comprehensive transport arrangements include round-the-clock shuttle services facilitated by e-rickshaws and mini-buses, and effective crowd management is assured with a new three-layer barricading system at key event sites.
