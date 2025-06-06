Rakesh Kumar: The New Indian Rummy Grandmaster

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Rishikesh, has been crowned the Indian Rummy Grandmaster for the North & East Zone. This accolade was achieved at the SOG Grandmasters Series Championship, held at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram. The event, featuring over 1.5 lakh participants, has catapulted Kumar into the spotlight of India's burgeoning skill-based gaming scene.

The championship, organized by the Skillhub Online Games Federation, included three major competitions: Indian Rummy Grandmasters, Indian Chess Masters, and Indian Chess Masters for Blind. The tournament not only showcased individual brilliance but also underscored the growing recognition of mind sports in India's digital landscape. Notable attendees included Sports Minister of Haryana Mr. Gaurav Gautam and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

Adv. Nandan Jha, Founder of the Skillhub Online Games Federation, emphasized the importance of recognizing mind sports on par with traditional sports. With India's sports industry eyeing a $130 billion valuation by 2030, Kumar's victory and initiatives like SOGF highlight the potential of skill-based gaming in shaping the gaming community's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)