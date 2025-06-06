Dive Into the Deep: David Attenborough's Ocean Odyssey

In an ambitious effort to raise awareness about ocean conservation, celebrated broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough is set to release a new documentary, 'Ocean With David Attenborough.' Premiering on World Oceans Day, June 8, the film will air on National Geographic and JioHotstar at 7 pm.

This documentary seeks to educate audiences on the crucial steps they can take to protect the world's oceans. Attenborough, known for his iconic storytelling, reflects on a lifetime of ocean exploration, stating, "In this film, we share wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."

Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted Content at National Geographic, praises Attenborough's contribution, asserting his unique ability to engage viewers worldwide. Alok Jain from JioStar emphasizes the importance of storytelling in driving change, especially in India, which boasts over 11,000 kilometers of coastline. The documentary promises unprecedented footage of practices like bottom trawling to underline their destructive impact on marine environments.