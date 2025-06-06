Left Menu

Dive Into the Deep: David Attenborough's Ocean Odyssey

David Attenborough's 'Ocean With David Attenborough' premieres on June 8, highlighting ocean discovery and conservation. The documentary will showcase unseen footage and aims to inspire global audiences to protect marine environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:26 IST
Dive Into the Deep: David Attenborough's Ocean Odyssey
'Ocean With David Attenborough' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious effort to raise awareness about ocean conservation, celebrated broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough is set to release a new documentary, 'Ocean With David Attenborough.' Premiering on World Oceans Day, June 8, the film will air on National Geographic and JioHotstar at 7 pm.

This documentary seeks to educate audiences on the crucial steps they can take to protect the world's oceans. Attenborough, known for his iconic storytelling, reflects on a lifetime of ocean exploration, stating, "In this film, we share wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."

Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted Content at National Geographic, praises Attenborough's contribution, asserting his unique ability to engage viewers worldwide. Alok Jain from JioStar emphasizes the importance of storytelling in driving change, especially in India, which boasts over 11,000 kilometers of coastline. The documentary promises unprecedented footage of practices like bottom trawling to underline their destructive impact on marine environments.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025