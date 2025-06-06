Left Menu

Pro-Khalistan Slogans Echo at Akal Takht on Operation Bluestar Anniversary

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by radical Sikh activists at the Akal Takht on the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The officiating Jathedar avoided a traditional address to prevent controversy. Dal Khalsa activists displayed flags and portraits of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, while calls for unity among Sikh groups were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:28 IST
On the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, Akal Takht, resonated with pro-Khalistan slogans. These were raised by activists of radical Sikh groups, including the Dal Khalsa, amidst a peaceful bandh observed around the Golden Temple and within the walled city.

This year marked a departure from tradition as Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, refrained from delivering the customary community message. Instead, he completed the ritual ardas ceremony, calling for peace at the spiritual complex.

During the commemoration, radical activists held placards with slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's portrait. Sikh leaders emphasized unity to secure the release of Bandhi Singhs, prisoners who remain jailed despite completed sentences. The anniversary concluded with prayers for strength and harmony within the Khalsa Panth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

