President Murmu's Eid-Uz-Zuha Message: Embracing Sacrifice and Unity

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings for Eid-Uz-Zuha, urging citizens to embody selflessness and dedication. She highlighted the festival's essence of sacrifice and unity, hoping for a more harmonious society. Her message was directed to citizens and Indians abroad, especially the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a message resonating with the spirit of community and harmony, President Droupadi Murmu greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-Uz-Zuha. She called upon citizens to embrace the values of selflessness and dedication, which define the festival's essence.

The President emphasized the symbolic nature of Eid-Uz-Zuha—representing sacrifice, faith, and humane values. Her message underscored the festival's ability to promote unity, love, and brotherhood across society.

President Murmu extended heartiest greetings to all citizens and Indians worldwide, particularly to the Muslim community celebrating this auspicious occasion. Her call for a united approach to building a better society resonated with the festival's intrinsic message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

