President Murmu's Eid-Uz-Zuha Message: Embracing Sacrifice and Unity

In a message resonating with the spirit of community and harmony, President Droupadi Murmu greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-Uz-Zuha. She called upon citizens to embrace the values of selflessness and dedication, which define the festival's essence.

The President emphasized the symbolic nature of Eid-Uz-Zuha—representing sacrifice, faith, and humane values. Her message underscored the festival's ability to promote unity, love, and brotherhood across society.

President Murmu extended heartiest greetings to all citizens and Indians worldwide, particularly to the Muslim community celebrating this auspicious occasion. Her call for a united approach to building a better society resonated with the festival's intrinsic message.

