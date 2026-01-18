A New Era of Unity: NSS and SNDP Join Forces
Nair Service Society (NSS) General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair calls for unity with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). He highlights the need for cooperation among Hindu organizations and addresses past differences. Sukumaran Nair clarifies political neutrality, addresses internal disputes, and emphasizes preserving Hindu rituals.
- Country:
- India
Nair Service Society General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair emphasized the importance of forming alliances with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, representing the Ezhava community, amidst current socio-political dynamics.
Addressing the media, Nair responded to SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan's call for future coordination between the organizations, announcing a crucial meeting scheduled for January 21 to discuss this potential collaboration.
Nair underscored the necessity of unity amongst Hindu entities while maintaining political equidistance. He dismissed speculation of a politically motivated agenda, reiterating that NSS remains focused on cultural preservation, such as traditional practices in Sabarimala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare in Kerala Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation
Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel's Spiritual Journey to Sabarimala
Former TDB Member Das in Sabarimala Gold Scandal
Controversy Surrounds Communist Ideal Amid Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe
Devotees Flock to Sabarimala for Divine Makara Jyothi