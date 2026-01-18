A New Era of Unity: NSS and SNDP Join Forces

Nair Service Society General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair emphasized the importance of forming alliances with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, representing the Ezhava community, amidst current socio-political dynamics.

Addressing the media, Nair responded to SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan's call for future coordination between the organizations, announcing a crucial meeting scheduled for January 21 to discuss this potential collaboration.

Nair underscored the necessity of unity amongst Hindu entities while maintaining political equidistance. He dismissed speculation of a politically motivated agenda, reiterating that NSS remains focused on cultural preservation, such as traditional practices in Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)