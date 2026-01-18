Left Menu

A New Era of Unity: NSS and SNDP Join Forces

Nair Service Society (NSS) General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair calls for unity with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). He highlights the need for cooperation among Hindu organizations and addresses past differences. Sukumaran Nair clarifies political neutrality, addresses internal disputes, and emphasizes preserving Hindu rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nair Service Society General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair emphasized the importance of forming alliances with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, representing the Ezhava community, amidst current socio-political dynamics.

Addressing the media, Nair responded to SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan's call for future coordination between the organizations, announcing a crucial meeting scheduled for January 21 to discuss this potential collaboration.

Nair underscored the necessity of unity amongst Hindu entities while maintaining political equidistance. He dismissed speculation of a politically motivated agenda, reiterating that NSS remains focused on cultural preservation, such as traditional practices in Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

