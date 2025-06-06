Shazahn Padamsee Marries Businessman Ashish Kanakia in Mumbai Ceremony

Actor Shazahn Padamsee, recognized for her roles in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Housefull 2', has married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a ceremonious event held in Mumbai. The announcement was made via Instagram, with Shazahn sharing exquisite photos from the memorable day.

The wedding, which took place on June 5, was an intimate affair attended by the couple's family and close friends. The couple's matrimonial journey began with a roka ceremony in January 2025. Shazahn accompanied her Instagram post with a caption expressing the timelessness of the occasion.

The couple's nuptials immediately prompted a stream of well-wishes from fans and industry colleagues alike, including warm congratulations from actors Zareen Khan and Anusha Dandekar. Both Shazahn and Ashish were adorned in ivory ensembles crafted by designer Manish Malhotra for their special day. Shazahn is the daughter of the late Padma Shri Alyque Padamsee and singer-actress Sharon Prabhakar, while Ashish serves as CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and Director at Kanakia Group.