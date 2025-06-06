Left Menu

Shazahn Padamsee Marries Businessman Ashish Kanakia in Mumbai Ceremony

Actor Shazahn Padamsee, famous for her roles in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Housefull 2', married businessman Ashish Kanakia in Mumbai. The couple shared stunning wedding photos on Instagram. The event was attended by family and close friends, marking their journey from a roka ceremony in January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:02 IST
Shazahn Padamsee Marries Businessman Ashish Kanakia in Mumbai Ceremony
Couple Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia (Image source: Instagram@shazahnpadamsee) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shazahn Padamsee, recognized for her roles in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Housefull 2', has married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a ceremonious event held in Mumbai. The announcement was made via Instagram, with Shazahn sharing exquisite photos from the memorable day.

The wedding, which took place on June 5, was an intimate affair attended by the couple's family and close friends. The couple's matrimonial journey began with a roka ceremony in January 2025. Shazahn accompanied her Instagram post with a caption expressing the timelessness of the occasion.

The couple's nuptials immediately prompted a stream of well-wishes from fans and industry colleagues alike, including warm congratulations from actors Zareen Khan and Anusha Dandekar. Both Shazahn and Ashish were adorned in ivory ensembles crafted by designer Manish Malhotra for their special day. Shazahn is the daughter of the late Padma Shri Alyque Padamsee and singer-actress Sharon Prabhakar, while Ashish serves as CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and Director at Kanakia Group.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025