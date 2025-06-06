Akhilesh Yadav Honors Chhatrapati Shivaji with Grand Plans

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his secular and inclusive leadership. Yadav paid homage to the Maratha Empire's founder during a coronation day event, highlighting Shivaji's ability to unite people across different communities.

The ceremony, held at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium, was marked by Yadav garlanding a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj. He announced the construction of a grand museum in Agra and a gold throne statue at Lucknow's riverfront, reflecting Shivaji's legacy.

Yadav underscored Shivaji's collaborative leadership, noting figures like Noor Khan Beg and Ibrahim Khan in his ranks. The event reinforced how Shivaji's inclusive governance strengthened the Maratha Empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)