Kerala 2047: Paving the Path to India's Future

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the crucial role of Kerala in achieving India's development goals by 2047. Speaking at the RGCB on the 'Kerala@2047' initiative, he urged the knowledge community to create a roadmap that aligns with national priorities, fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:42 IST
Kerala's development is integral to India's progress, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Friday. Speaking at the 'Kerala@2047' event at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Arlekar emphasized the state's pivotal role in shaping a human-centric, traditional knowledge-based growth model for India.

The event, organized by Vijnana Bharati in collaboration with the RGCB, aimed to foster a collective effort from Kerala's knowledge community. Arlekar urged leaders from research organizations to delve into the state's socio-economic challenges and opportunities to align with national ambitions of economic power.

During the session, Arlekar released a report by ICAR-CMFRI focusing on advancing India's blue economy through fisheries. The dialogue engaged scientists from major research bodies, steering towards a visionary roadmap for Kerala's 2047 growth, connecting R&D, academics, and thought leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

