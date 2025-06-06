Historic Ride: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour Gains Massive Popularity
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour has gained significant attention with all seats booked before its inaugural departure. Launched by IRCTC in partnership with the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways, this six-day journey takes tourists across Maharashtra, exploring key historical sites linked to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
- Country:
- India
The inaugural Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour has captured the public's imagination, with all tickets sold out well before its scheduled June 9 departure. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) reported full bookings across all travel categories, marking the event as a resounding success.
This unique venture, developed in collaboration with the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways, invites tourists on a journey into India's storied past. From the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), travelers will embark on a six-day exploration of significant Maratha heritage sites, including historic forts and cultural landmarks.
Commemorating the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train promises a comprehensive package featuring guided tours, accommodations, vegetarian meals, transfers, and insurance. This initiative offers an enriching experience for history buffs and tourists, aiming to leave them with lasting memories.
