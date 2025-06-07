Left Menu

Transforming Beauty: Flipkart's Revolution in India's Beauty Landscape

Flipkart's Glam Up Annual Beauty Trends Report explores Gen Z's pivotal role in reshaping India's beauty industry. Highlighting trends such as K-beauty's popularity and intention-driven routines, the report illustrates the shift towards science-led, personalized beauty purchases. Flipkart's influence in the expanding beauty sector is evident, with significant sales growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:44 IST
Transforming Beauty: Flipkart's Revolution in India's Beauty Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, is reshaping the beauty industry with its inaugural Glam Up Annual Beauty Trends Report unveiled at Glam Up Fest 2025. The report illuminates evolving consumer preferences, particularly among Gen Z, and highlights a significant shift towards science-led, personalized beauty purchases.

K-beauty products, minimalistic routines, and SPF rituals are amongst the trends gaining momentum, as consumers prioritize skin health and active ingredients in their beauty regimens. Flipkart's role is evident as five beauty products are sold every second, marking a 70% year-on-year growth in premium beauty and personal care items.

Emphasizing the transformative influence of Gen Z, the report anticipates a rise in their presence in the online beauty space, from 40% in 2024 to 47% by 2030. This generational shift towards intentional, creator-led beauty choices is reshaping the industry's landscape, as evidenced by the boom in sales and searches for evidence-based skincare products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025