Transforming Beauty: Flipkart's Revolution in India's Beauty Landscape

Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, is reshaping the beauty industry with its inaugural Glam Up Annual Beauty Trends Report unveiled at Glam Up Fest 2025. The report illuminates evolving consumer preferences, particularly among Gen Z, and highlights a significant shift towards science-led, personalized beauty purchases.

K-beauty products, minimalistic routines, and SPF rituals are amongst the trends gaining momentum, as consumers prioritize skin health and active ingredients in their beauty regimens. Flipkart's role is evident as five beauty products are sold every second, marking a 70% year-on-year growth in premium beauty and personal care items.

Emphasizing the transformative influence of Gen Z, the report anticipates a rise in their presence in the online beauty space, from 40% in 2024 to 47% by 2030. This generational shift towards intentional, creator-led beauty choices is reshaping the industry's landscape, as evidenced by the boom in sales and searches for evidence-based skincare products.

