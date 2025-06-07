'Housefull 5' Breaks Box Office With Star-Studded Cast

Left Menu

'Housefull 5' featuring stars like Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, grossed Rs 24.35 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this fifth installment of the 'Housefull' franchise promises entertainment-packed cinema.

Updated: 07-06-2025
The latest installment of the popular 'Housefull' franchise, 'Housefull 5', had a remarkable opening at the domestic box office. Starring leading Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film amassed an impressive Rs 24.35 crore on its first day, according to its producers.

Also featuring a talented ensemble cast including Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma, the film hit theatres on Friday. Directed by the well-known filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Housefull 5' carries forward the legacy of humor and chaos its predecessors are famous for.

In a statement shared on social media, the production banner expressed gratitude for the audience's overwhelming support. The caption accompanying the box office figures read, 'Our hearts are Housefull with your love and support! Thank you. This madness is nothing without you! In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today.'

