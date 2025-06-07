Left Menu

Eid-ul-Adha: A Celebration of Faith and Devotion in Jammu

In Jammu, Muslims congregated to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with deep devotion. Thousands offered prayers at various mosques and performed traditional sacrifices, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's faith. The events across the region proceeded peacefully under tight security measures.

Hundreds of Muslims across the Jammu region observed Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday, gathering in large numbers to offer prayers while celebrating with profound devotion and joy.

Massive crowds assembled at mosques and Eidgahs in the region's ten districts, with the largest congregation taking place at the Eidgah in Jammu city. Other smaller gatherings occurred at mosques, including the Mecca Masjid.

After prayers, participants engaged in the traditional sacrificial rites involving animals such as sheep, goats, and cattle, honoring the sacrificial spirit and faith of Prophet Ibrahim. Authorities confirmed that all gatherings were peaceful, with security measures in place to ensure safe celebrations.

