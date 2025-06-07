Eid-ul-Adha: Unity in Sacrifice and Celebration Across India

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant Islamic festivals, was celebrated with fervor across India on Saturday. Believers flocked to mosques for prayers and performed the traditional sacrifice of animals, commemorating the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

Political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings, highlighting the festival's themes of sacrifice and unity. In Kashmir, significant gatherings for prayers occurred, although restrictions were imposed in some areas for security reasons.

Notably, some regions like Uttar Pradesh's Loni town opted for eco-friendly celebrations, foregoing traditional sacrifices in favor of symbolic gestures. Security nationwide was bolstered to ensure a peaceful commemoration of Eid-ul-Adha.

(With inputs from agencies.)