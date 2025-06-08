Left Menu

Veggie Portraits and Papal 'Cornclave' Delight at Lambeth Fair

The Lambeth Country Show in London showcases quirky vegetable sculptures, including likenesses of Donald Trump and Dolly Parton. This annual event features contests and performances, attracting attention for its creativity and humor. Entrants included figures like 'Cauli Parton' and 'Mark Rylunch,' with political and cultural themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-06-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 00:30 IST
The Lambeth Country Show, an annual urban adaptation of a country fair in London's Brockwell Park, unveiled its quirky vegetable sculptures this weekend. Featured were creative likenesses of US President Donald Trump, singer Dolly Parton, and a 'Cornclave' of cardinals, drawing inspiration from both music and papal themes.

This two-day event, celebrated for its unusual creativity, also brings traditional rural activities like sheep-shearing and livestock competitions to the urban setting. Of particular note are the inventive vegetable sculptures, which consistently deliver humor and whimsy, such as the Irish rap trio Kneecap in potato form and soccer star Mohamed Salah as 'Mo Salad.'

Local politics also found representation in the show, with sculptures like 'Mark Rylunch,' poking fun at actor Mark Rylance's opposition to large events in parks. Such entries highlight the community's mixed feelings about using park spaces for fundraising through big concerts. Enthusiasts like Maddy Luxon and Marek Szandrowski praise the event's unique blend of creativity and satire, emphasizing its entertaining vegetable puns.

