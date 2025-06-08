Mia Goth Joins the Star Wars Universe

Acclaimed actress Mia Goth, famous for her roles in 'X' and 'Suspiria', is confirmed to join Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film 'Star Wars: Starfighter'.

The movie, set five years post 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', is directed by Shawn Levy with Jonathan Tropper penning the script. Production is anticipated to kick off by the year's end.

Details about Goth's character remain a mystery. The film aims for a May 28, 2027 release. In addition, Goth is also engaged in other high-profile projects such as Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein', and 'The Odyssey' directed by Christopher Nolan.