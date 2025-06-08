Left Menu

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Expecting Second Child, Celebrate at SXSW London

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their second child, announced during the premiere of ''The Life of Chuck'' at SXSW London. The couple, engaged since March 2022, married in February and have a son born in October 2022. Both actors have had notable recent acting roles.

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are embracing parenthood again, as the couple announced they are expecting their second child. The revelation came to light during Hiddleston's film premiere at SXSW London.

The couple, who engaged in March 2022 and tied the knot on February 18, are already parents to a young son born in October 2022. Ashton appeared radiant, showing off her baby bump at the event.

Hiddleston stars in ''The Life of Chuck,'' directed by Mike Flanagan. Meanwhile, Ashton made her mark in ''All of You,'' alongside Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots, bringing her acting talent to fans worldwide.

