Maha Kumbhabhishekam: A Timeless Tradition Revived at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala on Sunday to witness the rare Maha Kumbhabhishekam, a grand event last conducted 270 years ago.

The ceremony followed the completion of significant renovations at the historic site, with major rituals including the reinstallation of the 300-year-old Vishwaksena idol and the dedication of key temple domes.

Emphasizing its cultural significance, the temple authorities and Kerala's Governor joined in the proceedings, which also followed directives from a Supreme Court-appointed panel to rejuvenate this spiritual hub.