Left Menu

Maha Kumbhabhishekam: A Timeless Tradition Revived at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Hundreds gathered at Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the grand Maha Kumbhabhishekam after 270 years. The event marked the completion of long-overdue renovations. Key rituals included the reinstallation of the Vishwaksena idol and the dedication of domes. The temple, deeply linked to Kerala's history, underwent significant refurbishments, guided by a Supreme Court directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:56 IST
Maha Kumbhabhishekam: A Timeless Tradition Revived at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala on Sunday to witness the rare Maha Kumbhabhishekam, a grand event last conducted 270 years ago.

The ceremony followed the completion of significant renovations at the historic site, with major rituals including the reinstallation of the 300-year-old Vishwaksena idol and the dedication of key temple domes.

Emphasizing its cultural significance, the temple authorities and Kerala's Governor joined in the proceedings, which also followed directives from a Supreme Court-appointed panel to rejuvenate this spiritual hub.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025