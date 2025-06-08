Maha Kumbhabhishekam: A Timeless Tradition Revived at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Hundreds gathered at Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the grand Maha Kumbhabhishekam after 270 years. The event marked the completion of long-overdue renovations. Key rituals included the reinstallation of the Vishwaksena idol and the dedication of domes. The temple, deeply linked to Kerala's history, underwent significant refurbishments, guided by a Supreme Court directive.
Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala on Sunday to witness the rare Maha Kumbhabhishekam, a grand event last conducted 270 years ago.
The ceremony followed the completion of significant renovations at the historic site, with major rituals including the reinstallation of the 300-year-old Vishwaksena idol and the dedication of key temple domes.
Emphasizing its cultural significance, the temple authorities and Kerala's Governor joined in the proceedings, which also followed directives from a Supreme Court-appointed panel to rejuvenate this spiritual hub.
