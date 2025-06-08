Temple Mishap: Devotees Scalded by Hot Dal Spill

In a mishap at the Jagannath temple in Puri, seven devotees were injured after being scalded by hot dal that was accidentally spilled on them, officials reported.

The incident happened in the afternoon as a man was handling the piping hot lentil soup immediately after it had been offered to the deities. The dal inadvertently spilled, resulting in minor burns for the devotees present.

All those affected are residents of Nayagarh district. They received prompt medical attention at a nearby emergency health center and were released after receiving primary treatment, as confirmed by temple officials.