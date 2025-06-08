Left Menu

Temple Mishap: Devotees Scalded by Hot Dal Spill

Seven devotees suffered minor burn injuries when hot dal was accidentally spilled on them at the Jagannath temple in Puri. The incident occurred in the afternoon during the transfer of dal after its offering to the deities. All injured, from Nayagarh district, were treated and discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a mishap at the Jagannath temple in Puri, seven devotees were injured after being scalded by hot dal that was accidentally spilled on them, officials reported.

The incident happened in the afternoon as a man was handling the piping hot lentil soup immediately after it had been offered to the deities. The dal inadvertently spilled, resulting in minor burns for the devotees present.

All those affected are residents of Nayagarh district. They received prompt medical attention at a nearby emergency health center and were released after receiving primary treatment, as confirmed by temple officials.

