Left Menu

Kieran Culkin's Playful Take on Caesar Flickerman in Hunger Games Prequel

Kieran Culkin humorously advised Hunger Games enthusiasts to 'lower expectations' for his upcoming role as Caesar Flickerman in the series prequel. Joining a star-studded cast, including Elle Fanning and Ralph Fiennes, the film explores a dramatic 50th Hunger Games event with 48 tributes. Directed by Francis Lawrence, release is set for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:35 IST
Kieran Culkin's Playful Take on Caesar Flickerman in Hunger Games Prequel
Kieran Culkin (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kieran Culkin, the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in 'Succession' and 'A Real Pain', recently made a joking appeal to fans of 'The Hunger Games' to temper their expectations for his portrayal of master of ceremonies, Caesar Flickerman. Originally played by Stanley Tucci, Culkin is set to step into the role in the prequel, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

Appearing in a TikTok video by user @lielbernis while signing Playbills for the Broadway production of 'Glengarry Glen Ross', Culkin was heard saying, 'I don't think so, lower those expectations, please,' when told he would make an 'amazing' Caesar Flickerman. The comment marks Culkin's light-hearted warning to audiences regarding his upcoming performance.

Deadline reports that Culkin will star alongside a stellar cast featuring Elle Fanning and Ralph Fiennes. The forthcoming film, directed by Francis Lawrence and set for release on November 20, 2026, delves into the high-stakes 50th Hunger Games, where 48 children fiercely compete. 'The Hunger Games' franchise, based on Suzanne Collins' novels, has historically captivated audiences and grossed over USD 3.3 billion worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025