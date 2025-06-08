Kieran Culkin's Playful Take on Caesar Flickerman in Hunger Games Prequel

Kieran Culkin, the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in 'Succession' and 'A Real Pain', recently made a joking appeal to fans of 'The Hunger Games' to temper their expectations for his portrayal of master of ceremonies, Caesar Flickerman. Originally played by Stanley Tucci, Culkin is set to step into the role in the prequel, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

Appearing in a TikTok video by user @lielbernis while signing Playbills for the Broadway production of 'Glengarry Glen Ross', Culkin was heard saying, 'I don't think so, lower those expectations, please,' when told he would make an 'amazing' Caesar Flickerman. The comment marks Culkin's light-hearted warning to audiences regarding his upcoming performance.

Deadline reports that Culkin will star alongside a stellar cast featuring Elle Fanning and Ralph Fiennes. The forthcoming film, directed by Francis Lawrence and set for release on November 20, 2026, delves into the high-stakes 50th Hunger Games, where 48 children fiercely compete. 'The Hunger Games' franchise, based on Suzanne Collins' novels, has historically captivated audiences and grossed over USD 3.3 billion worldwide.

