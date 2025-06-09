Al Pacino Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Star Wars' Role

Renowned Hollywood actor Al Pacino has revealed that he was offered a part in the original 'Star Wars' film, released in 1977. However, Pacino turned down the lucrative offer because he did not connect with the script's language and concept.

Reflecting on the experience, Pacino shared that he initially passed the script to his mentor, Charlie Loughton, who also found the storyline perplexing. Despite the hefty paycheck, Pacino ultimately declined, as he couldn't portray a character without understanding the material.

The iconic 'Star Wars' franchise, created by George Lucas, boasts 12 films, with the latest installment, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', arriving in 2019 under the direction of J.J. Abrams. Al Pacino's recent work includes 'The Ritual', directed by David Midell, which premiered on June 6 alongside Abigail Cowen.