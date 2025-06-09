Left Menu

Historic Sri Sivan Temple Welcomes 20,000 for Grand Consecration

Over 20,000 devotees attended the Maha Kumbhabishegam at Sri Sivan Temple in Singapore, with Coordinating Minister K. Shanmugam in attendance. The historic event, involving pouring sanctified water over temple pinnacles, was well-controlled despite the large crowd. This marks the temple's third consecration since its founding in 1868.

  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a display of deep cultural and religious roots, over 20,000 devotees gathered at the historic Sri Sivan Temple in Singapore for the Maha Kumbhabishegam or grand consecration ceremony. Among those attending was Coordinating Minister K. Shanmugam, highlighting the event's significance within the Hindu community.

The elaborate ceremony, central to which was the pouring of sanctified water over the temple's pinnacles, began as early as 7 am. Thousands watched the proceedings on live screens as sacred chants and traditional music set the ambiance, with the community deeply engaged in the rich cultural tradition.

While the event largely proceeded smoothly, the dense crowd did lead to a moment of tension when barricades were breached, prompting the intervention of the police. Despite this, no injuries were reported, and the event's success was attributed to the effective management by temple volunteers and authorities.

