Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Controversy

The Supreme Court has denied an urgent hearing on protecting Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' from alleged threats in Karnataka. The court directed the Karnataka theatre association to seek assistance from the Karnataka High Court. Controversy arose following Haasan's comments on the Kannada language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:31 IST
Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking protection against alleged threats linked to the screening of Kamal Haasan's film ''Thug Life'' in Karnataka theaters.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan advised the Karnataka theater association to approach the Karnataka High Court instead.

The plea's lawyer highlighted threats from fringe groups opposing the film's screening, stating, ''there are open threats by fringe elements and they are saying theatres will be set on fire.'' Justice Mishra, denying the urgency, suggested, ''Install fire extinguishers'' and referred the petitioner to the high court. The film released nationally on June 5 but remains embroiled in controversy over Haasan's prior comments on the Kannada language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025