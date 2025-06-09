Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Controversy

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking protection against alleged threats linked to the screening of Kamal Haasan's film ''Thug Life'' in Karnataka theaters.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan advised the Karnataka theater association to approach the Karnataka High Court instead.

The plea's lawyer highlighted threats from fringe groups opposing the film's screening, stating, ''there are open threats by fringe elements and they are saying theatres will be set on fire.'' Justice Mishra, denying the urgency, suggested, ''Install fire extinguishers'' and referred the petitioner to the high court. The film released nationally on June 5 but remains embroiled in controversy over Haasan's prior comments on the Kannada language.

(With inputs from agencies.)