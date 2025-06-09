Left Menu

Hakuho's New Dream: Expanding Sumo Beyond Japan

Hakuho, a legendary retired Yokozuna, announced his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association after a fallout. He plans to expand sumo globally by creating a world sumo project, aiming to attract international talent and corporate sponsorship. This marks a new chapter in his storied career.

Updated: 09-06-2025 13:59 IST
  Country:
  • Japan

In a surprising move, Hakuho, revered by many as sumo's greatest champion, announced his departure from the Japan Sumo Association following a notable disagreement with its governing body. The Mongolia-born Yokozuna revealed his intent to expand the ancient sport globally, stepping beyond traditional Japanese boundaries.

Historically celebrated for his unparalleled achievements in the sumo ring, Hakuho faced sanctions from the association due to an incident involving a wrestler from his training stable. Despite being granted Japanese citizenship and engaging in discussions with officials, tensions led to his stable's closure, prompting his decision to leave the association.

Hakuho aims to establish a "world sumo project" that garners global corporate support. Counted among his backers is Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda, whose company has expressed enthusiasm in supporting Hakuho's vision of bringing the world closer through sumo.

