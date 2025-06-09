Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to Kapil Sharma Show for Season 3
Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to return to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix for its third season, alongside Archana Puran Singh. Scheduled to premiere on June 21, Sidhu expressed excitement about coming back, calling the show a source of happiness and goodwill. Other cast members include Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek.
Navjot Singh Sidhu is making a comeback to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' scheduled to premiere its third season on Netflix from June 21. The former cricketer turned entertainer, alongside Archana Puran Singh, will bring laughter to audiences once again, promising an engaging experience for fans.
Sidhu, who was a popular fixture on previous seasons, expressed his delight at rejoining the show, stating that it feels like returning home. His presence, along with Sharma and other cast members, is expected to revive the signature humor and camaraderie that made the show a fan favorite.
The new season aims to deliver more jokes, shayaris, and fun, featuring renowned comedians Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. With a vibrant atmosphere and a strong lineup, the show intends to fulfill its commitment to bring joy and entertainment to its audience.
