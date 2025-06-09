Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Telugu Journalist Sparks Debate

Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly allowing derogatory remarks against Amaravati on a TV program. The arrest sparked legal discussions, citing various sections of the law, and raised concerns over media freedom and responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:29 IST
Prominent Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao was apprehended in Hyderabad on Monday for facilitating a TV program featuring controversial comments on the city of Amaravati. The Guntur district police confirmed the arrest, linking it to derogatory statements made during the broadcast.

The incident saw Rao and his fellow journalist VVR Krishna Raju accused of using the platform to malign Amaravati and its women, sparking outrage. Sources close to the TDP-led NDA government revealed that they were charged under numerous legal sections, highlighting the gravity of the accusations.

Political tension flared as the YSRCP criticized the arrest process, citing a lack of prior explanation. The party noted that an FIR had been filed against Rao days before the arrest, accusing him of failing to moderate the contentious broadcast.

