Turning Tides: Global Push for Ocean Protection at UN Conference

The third United Nations Ocean Conference commenced on Monday in Nice amid escalating demands for countries to convert long-standing promises into tangible protections for the world's oceans. French President Emmanuel Macron, in his keynote address, urged a shift "from words to deeds" in preserving marine ecosystems, emphasizing that "the fight for the ocean is at the heart of the years-long battles we've been waging — for biodiversity, climate, our environment and health."

The conference spotlights the yawning gap between marine protection commitments and actual conservation work, as only 2.7% of the ocean is actively safeguarded, falling far short of the '30x30' global pledge to conserve 30% of Earth's land and ocean by 2030. Central to this year's discussions is the High Seas Treaty, adopted in 2023, which seeks to establish marine protected areas in international waters. The treaty will only become operational once ratified by 60 countries; as of Monday, just 32 nations have done so.

Amid this backdrop, France, a conference co-host, highlights its own marine protection progress, yet faces criticism from environmental groups regarding the authenticity of its compliance with protection goals. Activists argue that many declared protected areas are mere political gestures, lacking substantive regulations. The Nice conference includes panels on blue finance, sustainable fisheries, and plastic pollution, with the aim of finalizing the Nice Ocean Action Plan — a commitment to be presented at the United Nations in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)