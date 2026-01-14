Left Menu

West Bengal Faces Raw Jute Crisis: Meetings, Proposals, and Enforcement

A tripartite meeting was held in West Bengal addressing the raw jute crisis affecting jute mills. Declining raw jute availability has led to mill suspensions and labor unrest. Proposals for regulatory interventions and enforcement measures were discussed, with plans to seek federal support from the Union Textile Minister in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:26 IST
The crisis in the availability of raw jute in West Bengal has prompted a follow-up tripartite meeting under state labour minister Moloy Ghatak's leadership. Trade unions and industry representatives highlighted severe disruptions in mill operations, citing the declining availability of raw jute as the central issue.

Amid reports of partial suspensions and closures of mills, as well as labor unrest due to wage losses, the state government proposed sending a delegation to the Union Textile Minister in Delhi for intervention. The need for stricter regulatory measures and coordinated enforcement against raw jute hoarding were also underscored.

The meeting concluded with the Indian Jute Mills Association agreeing to consolidate proposals to restore raw jute flow. Discussions focused on temporary regulatory steps, potential interventions, and the enforcement of stock limits to stabilize operations until the raw jute issue is resolved.

