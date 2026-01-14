West Bengal Faces Raw Jute Crisis: Meetings, Proposals, and Enforcement

The crisis in the availability of raw jute in West Bengal has prompted a follow-up tripartite meeting under state labour minister Moloy Ghatak's leadership. Trade unions and industry representatives highlighted severe disruptions in mill operations, citing the declining availability of raw jute as the central issue.

Amid reports of partial suspensions and closures of mills, as well as labor unrest due to wage losses, the state government proposed sending a delegation to the Union Textile Minister in Delhi for intervention. The need for stricter regulatory measures and coordinated enforcement against raw jute hoarding were also underscored.

The meeting concluded with the Indian Jute Mills Association agreeing to consolidate proposals to restore raw jute flow. Discussions focused on temporary regulatory steps, potential interventions, and the enforcement of stock limits to stabilize operations until the raw jute issue is resolved.