Left Menu

Avimee Herbal: Tradition Meets Modern Haircare Solutions

Avimee Herbal is a family-led Ayurvedic haircare brand born from personal experience. It offers a rare alternative in an industry dominated by cosmetic quick-fixes. With natural ingredients and Ayurvedic formulations, it addresses various hair concerns and is growing rapidly on trust, not advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:57 IST
Avimee Herbal: Tradition Meets Modern Haircare Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India—Amidst a personal care market swamped by fad-driven cosmetics, Avimee Herbal emerges as a compelling alternative. Founded by 79-year-old R K Choudhary, affectionately called Nanaji, the family-owned Ayurvedic brand sprouted from the heart, addressing the post-COVID hair loss struggles of his daughter.

Avimee Herbal's journey began as a humble home remedy, which quickly gained traction thanks to its efficacy and focus on hair health. By sharing real results through organic online promotion, the brand has won the trust of over a million users, growing steadily without substantial advertising.

Specializing only in hair care products, Avimee uses natural ingredients combined with dermatological research to offer targeted solutions for hair issues. Manufacturing in Surat under sustainable practices reinforces its commitment to quality. Avimee's expansion into retail and exploration of further collaborations underscores its mission to marry tradition with science for effective haircare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025