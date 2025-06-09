Kristin Chenoweth Lauds 'Wicked: For Good' as Cast Takes New Flight
Kristin Chenoweth reflects on her 'Wicked' legacy as she praises the 'Wicked: For Good' film. The new installment features Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and others, directed by Jon M. Chu. Chenoweth expresses joy and nostalgia as she observes the successful transition of iconic roles she once helmed.
Kristin Chenoweth, famed actress, and singer, shares her reflections on the recently released 'Wicked: For Good'. Having starred as Glinda in the original Broadway production alongside Idina Menzel's Elphaba, Chenoweth made a cameo in the film, reaffirming the legacy she helped create. E! News highlighted these appearances in its report on the sequel.
'Wicked: For Good', directed by Jon M. Chu with a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, brings Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda back to screens. The film sees them joined by Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, among others.
On the Tony Awards' red carpet, Chenoweth expressed her contentment with moving on from the role, acknowledging the enduring impact of Wicked. "I think Idina and I had our moment, and it was a beautiful moment," she reflected. Praising the film, she shared her joy via Instagram, inspiring audiences to experience the magic of 'Wicked' anew.
