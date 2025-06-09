Left Menu

Theater Revival: Director Deoskar's Take on Cinema's Future

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar discusses the impact of OTT releases on theaters, expressing confidence that audiences will return to cinemas for the irreplaceable experience. His film 'Ground Zero' centers on a BSF officer played by Emraan Hashmi, showcasing the challenges and learning from casting against type.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:20 IST
Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar acknowledges the current preference for OTT platforms, noting their comfort and convenience. He believes, however, that audiences will eventually return to theaters, as nothing compares to the cinematic experience.

Deoskar's film 'Ground Zero,' featuring Emraan Hashmi as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, showcases the director's strategy of casting actors against type to bring novelty. Known for romantic roles, Hashmi elevates his performance in this new project.

Deoskar emphasizes understanding a story both emotionally and logically, aiming to connect deeply with audiences. The director is pleased with 'Ground Zero's' reception, achieving his intended impact on viewers.

