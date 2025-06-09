Theater Revival: Director Deoskar's Take on Cinema's Future

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar acknowledges the current preference for OTT platforms, noting their comfort and convenience. He believes, however, that audiences will eventually return to theaters, as nothing compares to the cinematic experience.

Deoskar's film 'Ground Zero,' featuring Emraan Hashmi as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, showcases the director's strategy of casting actors against type to bring novelty. Known for romantic roles, Hashmi elevates his performance in this new project.

Deoskar emphasizes understanding a story both emotionally and logically, aiming to connect deeply with audiences. The director is pleased with 'Ground Zero's' reception, achieving his intended impact on viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)